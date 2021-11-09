M Holdings Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 5.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank grew its position in AT&T by 1.6% in the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 23,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 3.3% in the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in AT&T by 8.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $24.65. 302,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,990,216. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $176.00 billion, a PE ratio of 206.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.