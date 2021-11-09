Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 2,406 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 203.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OCUL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 548.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,069 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,956,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 527.8% during the first quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 436,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 366,806 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 555.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 277,222 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter worth $3,188,000. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

OCUL has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $543.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

