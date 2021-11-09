Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,932 AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AxoGen by 266.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in AxoGen by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 432,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in AxoGen by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 61,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,026,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AxoGen by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,494,000 after buying an additional 26,809 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AxoGen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXGN shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

AXGN opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $592.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 0.71. AxoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

AxoGen Profile

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN).

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.