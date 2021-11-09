Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,919 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 11.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,215,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 126,024 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 361.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,286,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,177 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 23.8% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 72,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 13,996 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 89.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,882,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETRN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 2.01.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

