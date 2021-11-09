Macquarie Group Ltd. Makes New $31,000 Investment in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.89.

NYSE:SI opened at $217.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Silvergate Capital Co. has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $226.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.25. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 80.44 and a beta of 2.61.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 10.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 23,690 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $2,803,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,190 shares of company stock valued at $29,637,939. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.