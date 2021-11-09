Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 93.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 55,945 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Natixis grew its position in PBF Energy by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 121,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 25,109 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 471,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 40,181 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,385 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.76. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.16.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. PBF Energy’s revenue was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.87) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PBF shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

