Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPC. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth about $12,143,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 109.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after buying an additional 224,729 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 120.2% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 375,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,881,000 after buying an additional 205,131 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 157.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 251,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,968,000 after buying an additional 154,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 53.1% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 366,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,501,000 after buying an additional 127,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.30. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

