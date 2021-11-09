Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,069,234 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069,234 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,974,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,139,000 after purchasing an additional 161,457 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,316,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,409,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,505,000 after purchasing an additional 269,403 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 634,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,111,000 after purchasing an additional 136,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 612,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,928,000 after purchasing an additional 227,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $102.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.37. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $286.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.11 and a beta of 1.32.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.60% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.60.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

