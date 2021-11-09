Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $217.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSGS traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $200.84. 121,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,277. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $152.42 and a fifty-two week high of $207.09. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -329.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.08.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1998.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

