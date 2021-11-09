Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP lowered its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $683,000. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $556,000. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMP opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.45.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. The company had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $1.038 dividend. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

