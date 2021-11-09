Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Position Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,418,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,886 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Magnite were worth $48,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Magnite by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Magnite by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Magnite by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. increased its stake in Magnite by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Magnite by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 94,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Magnite stock opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.37. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,205.60 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.45.

In related news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 40,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $1,208,520.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Joseph R. Prusz sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $80,835.48. Following the sale, the executive now owns 327,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,778,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,672 shares of company stock worth $4,819,748. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

