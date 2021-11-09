Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $101.86

Shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$101.86 and traded as high as C$117.72. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$117.72, with a volume of 925 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MEQ. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Mainstreet Equity to C$130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Mainstreet Equity alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$108.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$101.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 4.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.28.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.