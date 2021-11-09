Man Group plc Boosts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,339 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $97.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $73.47 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.04.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

