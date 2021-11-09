Man Group plc Cuts Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 145,407 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,357 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $11,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 150,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 21,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 17.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,358,000 after purchasing an additional 765,439 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Community Bank System by 2,423.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 5.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Community Bank System stock opened at $74.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $61.17 and a one year high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.