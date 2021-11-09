Man Group plc Purchases 112,831 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,831 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $10,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 13,697.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,527,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,441 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,496,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,706 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 10.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,364,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $849,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 6,134.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 968,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,280,000 after buying an additional 953,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 31,395.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 926,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,923,000 after buying an additional 923,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $86.11 on Tuesday. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $43.18 and a one year high of $87.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 16.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.92%.

ARES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ares Management from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 42,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $3,602,786.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,969 shares of company stock worth $11,423,525 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

