Man Group plc Purchases 341,682 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 395.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 341,682 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.11% of The Western Union worth $9,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Western Union by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 677,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,558,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Western Union by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,431,000 after buying an additional 48,117 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in The Western Union by 547.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 149,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 126,015 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in The Western Union by 322.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 29,998 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in The Western Union by 282.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 274,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 202,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Western Union alerts:

WU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.73.

Shares of WU stock opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $26.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average is $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 357.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.