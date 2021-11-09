Man Group plc Sells 31,739 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,739 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.4% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.5% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $60.69 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.13 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.13%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.03.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.