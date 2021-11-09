Man Group plc Sells 94,497 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 94,497 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $10,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 0.5% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,437,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 103,646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,014,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in TE Connectivity by 11.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 92,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its position in TE Connectivity by 16.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 9,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 4.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 210,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEL opened at $158.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $160.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

