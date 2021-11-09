ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ManTech International Corporation is a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs for the Intelligence Community; the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and Justice; the Space Community; and other U.S. federal government customers. ManTech’s expertise includes systems engineering, systems integration, technology and software development, enterprise security architecture, information assurance, intelligence operations support, network and critical infrastructure protection, information technology, communications integration and engineering support. The company supports the advanced telecommunications systems that are used in Operation Iraqi Freedom and in other parts of the world; provides the physical and cyber security to protect U.S. embassies all over the world; has developed a secure, collaborative communications system for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; and builds and maintains secure databases. “

Get ManTech International alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of ManTech International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.20.

Shares of MANT opened at $81.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.83. ManTech International has a 1 year low of $72.25 and a 1 year high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ManTech International will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $1,873,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,658,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ManTech International by 29.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,711,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,153,000 after acquiring an additional 390,227 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in ManTech International by 8.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,717,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,324,000 after acquiring an additional 138,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ManTech International by 108.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,113,000 after acquiring an additional 114,342 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in ManTech International by 32.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 463,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,081,000 after acquiring an additional 112,289 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ManTech International by 1,007.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 110,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManTech International (MANT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.