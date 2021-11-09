Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.49 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $35.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $63.55.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,083 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.74% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $79,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

