Marc Huffman Sells 11,742 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CEO Marc Huffman sold 11,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,526,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marc Huffman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackLine alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total value of $148,937.54.

NASDAQ BL traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,145. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.84. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.06 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -79.37 and a beta of 0.83.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. BlackLine’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,366,000 after buying an additional 66,228 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 0.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,612,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,657,000 after buying an additional 15,780 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 41.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,632,000 after acquiring an additional 561,782 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,382,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.90.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.