Mark A. Frantz Sells 1,000 Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Stock

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Director Mark A. Frantz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ASGN opened at $128.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.25. ASGN Incorporated has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $129.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. ASGN had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Hanson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,944,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 401.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

