Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $134,000 Investment in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LU. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 5.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lufax by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in Lufax by 9.6% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 39,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Lufax by 8.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 65,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Lufax by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lufax stock opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion and a PE ratio of 6.76. Lufax Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 18.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.80 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.74.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

