Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AmpliTech Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmpliTech Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AmpliTech Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AmpliTech Group during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Get AmpliTech Group alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on AmpliTech Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS:AMPG opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 40.42, a current ratio of 41.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AmpliTech Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22.

AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of microwave amplifiers. It also offers passive components including rectangular adapters and power dividers. Its radio-frequency components are used for domestic and international, satellite communication (SATCOM), space, defense, and military markets.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG).

Receive News & Ratings for AmpliTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmpliTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.