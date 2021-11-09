Marshall Wace LLP Sells 13,429 Shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,429 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.19% of Alimera Sciences worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alimera Sciences by 14.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alimera Sciences by 16.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 20,905 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Alimera Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Alimera Sciences by 51.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Alimera Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALIM stock opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56. Alimera Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.67.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.08). Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Alimera Sciences news, Director James R. Largent acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $43,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard S. Eiswirth, Jr. bought 28,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $124,622.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 44,405 shares of company stock valued at $195,822. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

