Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.50.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Shares of TSE:MRE opened at C$10.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Martinrea International has a one year low of C$10.31 and a one year high of C$16.27. The company has a market cap of C$867.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$884.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$960.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Martinrea International will post 2.0799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.