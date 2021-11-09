Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Rating Reiterated by ATB Capital

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by ATB Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MRE. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Pi Financial lowered their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.38.

TSE:MRE traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.92. 1,096,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.56. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of C$10.31 and a 1 year high of C$16.27. The company has a market cap of C$877.61 million and a PE ratio of 5.73.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$884.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$960.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Martinrea International will post 2.0799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

