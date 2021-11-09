Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Announces Earnings Results

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Masonite International updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.950-$8.250 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.95-8.25 EPS.
Shares of NYSE DOOR traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.17. The stock had a trading volume of 122,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,989. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $132.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.64.
In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at $283,054. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,101.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.50.
Masonite International Company Profile
Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.
Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.