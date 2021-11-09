Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Announces Earnings Results

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Masonite International updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.950-$8.250 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.95-8.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DOOR traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.17. The stock had a trading volume of 122,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,989. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $132.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.64.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at $283,054. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,101.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Masonite International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 215.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Masonite International worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.50.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

