Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,273,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $727,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.19.

MA traded down $4.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $345.25. The stock had a trading volume of 13,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.59. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $312.38 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

