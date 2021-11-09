Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Matinas BioPharma stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.00. 32,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,038. The stock has a market cap of $214.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.21. Matinas BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matinas BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matinas BioPharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

