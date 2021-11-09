Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.38), Fidelity Earnings reports. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,898. Matrix Service has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $282.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

In other Matrix Service news, Director John D. Chandler acquired 5,000 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 212.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 165,270 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 48.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.