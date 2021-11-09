Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys Shares of 5,464 ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 582.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 151,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 129,672 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 55.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 12,482 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 430.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 60,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 48,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 121.7% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after buying an additional 137,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $58.72 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $26.93 and a 1-year high of $61.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average of $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.79.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.59.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.26 per share, for a total transaction of $769,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

