Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $289,000 in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in The Wendy’s by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,707,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,747 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,588,000 after acquiring an additional 946,263 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,267,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,203,000 after acquiring an additional 916,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 36,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $862,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $7,364,273.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162 over the last three months. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WEN shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $493.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.32 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

