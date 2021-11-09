Maverick Capital Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,267 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Horizon Corp increased its position in AtriCure by 94.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 734 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 32.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 26.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $84.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.60. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.63. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 665 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $47,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,543,566 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.11.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.