Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases 12,589 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 468.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,589 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,969,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,175,297,000 after purchasing an additional 202,267 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,657,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,060,051,000 after acquiring an additional 111,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,452,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $546,682,000 after acquiring an additional 675,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,050,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,977,000 after purchasing an additional 21,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 1,846.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,169,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,317 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IVZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average of $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

