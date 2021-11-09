Maverick Capital Ltd. Reduces Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,954,000 after buying an additional 155,379 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,152,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,373,000 after buying an additional 47,699 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 31.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,597,000 after buying an additional 260,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 16.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,066,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,453,000 after purchasing an additional 147,101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $179.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.62. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.39 and a 52-week high of $182.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.25.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OMCL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $964,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,776,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,793 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,662 in the last ninety days. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

