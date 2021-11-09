Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 649 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 526.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter worth $34,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yum China by 129.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

YUMC opened at $56.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.77. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.53 and a 1 year high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 6.78%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

YUMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie lowered Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.77.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.