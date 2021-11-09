McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) is Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. McKesson makes up 4.6% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $12,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth $143,886,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 173.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,143,000 after acquiring an additional 653,442 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth $68,064,375,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 28.7% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,408,000 after acquiring an additional 393,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 16,720.1% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 386,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,984,000 after acquiring an additional 384,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,913 shares of company stock valued at $9,024,783. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.31. The company had a trading volume of 18,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.89. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $168.88 and a 12 month high of $227.80. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $247.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.25.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

