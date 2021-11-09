Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.93

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:MKTY)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and traded as high as $12.77. Mechanical Technology shares last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 87,500 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.49.

Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter. Mechanical Technology had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTY. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mechanical Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mechanical Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mechanical Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,009,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mechanical Technology during the second quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Mechanical Technology during the second quarter worth $116,000. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mechanical Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MKTY)

Mechanical Technology, Inc through its subsidiaries engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use an array of technologies to solve complex, real world applications in numerous industries including manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive, and data storage.

