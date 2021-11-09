MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Posts Earnings Results

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MedAvail had a negative net margin of 259.56% and a negative return on equity of 77.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. MedAvail updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MDVL stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $2.55. 4,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $83.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.05. MedAvail has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83.

Get MedAvail alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MedAvail stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDVL. Zacks Investment Research raised MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on MedAvail from $20.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered MedAvail from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.