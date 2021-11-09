Medica Group (LON:MGP) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP)’s stock price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 169 ($2.21) and last traded at GBX 167.50 ($2.19). Approximately 75,097 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 122,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165 ($2.16).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.07) price objective on shares of Medica Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Medica Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

The stock has a market cap of £205.07 million and a P/E ratio of 83.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 165.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 164.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a GBX 0.89 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. Medica Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.28%.

Medica Group Company Profile (LON:MGP)

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers NightHawk emergency computerized tomography (CT) and MR reporting, routine cross sectional, routine plain film, and radiographer plain film services.

