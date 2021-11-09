Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MDIBY. UBS Group raised Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.30 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays downgraded Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Shares of MDIBY opened at $12.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $12.63.

Mediobanca SpA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking; Principal Investing; Consumer Banking; Wealth Management; and Holding Functions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment comprises wholesale banking and specialty finance services which include lending, proprietary trading, factoring, and credit management to corporate clients.

