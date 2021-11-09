MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its target price upped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank upgraded MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Desjardins upgraded MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEGEF traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.17. 127,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,440. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $9.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.96.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.