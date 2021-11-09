Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 280 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $32,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. FMR LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 196.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 94,307 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 15.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 75.8% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 37.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBR opened at $197.21 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $201.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -140.86 and a beta of 1.29.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.13.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

