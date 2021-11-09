Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $15.13 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 373.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 91,429 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $15,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $629,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,251,000 after buying an additional 26,864 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $5,297,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SPG opened at $167.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.81. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $171.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.22.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.