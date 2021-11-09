Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Invests $18.13 Million in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,131,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,153,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,369,000 after acquiring an additional 623,469 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,597,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,333,000 after acquiring an additional 487,194 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,344,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,051,000 after acquiring an additional 222,681 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 597.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 194,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,675,000 after acquiring an additional 166,902 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 778,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,316,000 after acquiring an additional 162,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $349.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.97 and a 1 year high of $353.45.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Societe Generale started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.53, for a total value of $2,128,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,516.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,695 shares of company stock valued at $79,394,877. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

