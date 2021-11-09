Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Elbit Systems worth $12,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the second quarter valued at about $3,572,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the second quarter valued at about $17,788,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 8.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 13.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $156.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.84. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $162.77.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

