Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 947,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,292 shares during the period. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF makes up about 1.2% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 5.71% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF worth $45,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 18,817 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,181,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 689,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,977,000 after purchasing an additional 29,476 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,162,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,574 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:KBA opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 52 week low of $42.21 and a 52 week high of $53.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.27.

