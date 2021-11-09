Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Melrose Industries stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,278. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50. Melrose Industries has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $2.65.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

