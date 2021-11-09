Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Major Shareholder Buys $649,972.40 in Stock

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg acquired 62,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $649,972.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. Mercer International Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Mercer International had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $469.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in Mercer International by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 546,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after buying an additional 82,720 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Mercer International by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 475,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 28,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mercer International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mercer International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Mercer International by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MERC. Raymond James set a $15.00 price objective on Mercer International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mercer International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

